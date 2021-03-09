Sunny, mild and dry Tuesday with highs in the 60s

It will be a mild, sunny and dry day across the D.C. region as we leave the 50s behind and head for the upper 60s and low 70s! A light southerly wind will help to warm things up and we'll see just a few high clouds with lots of sunshine.

The run of warm weather will continue Wednesday, Thursday and Friday! It's a great opportunity to take advantage of it all and spend some time outdoors.

A cold front could bring a chance of a shower on Friday -- but that's still uncertain -- so stay posted. Cooler air returns on the backside of the front by the weekend.

