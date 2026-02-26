Trump holds meeting to discuss Dulles Airport makeover

The Brief The Trump administration is looking to update Dulles International Airport. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy met with top architects and design firms on Wednesday. Companies are pitching their proposals to remake Dulles terminals, redo runways, get rid of the people-movers and maybe even give it a new name.



Dulles International Airport could soon be getting a makeover.

The consideration was in the spotlight at the White House on Wednesday as President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy met with top architects and design firms.

What we know:

The president met in the cabinet room with infrastructure and construction companies pitching their proposals to remake Dulles terminals, redo runways, get rid of the people-movers and maybe even give it a new name.

Weeks ago, Trump praised Dulles’ iconic main terminal, but also called it a "bad airport."

"They've got a great building, but they've got a BAD airport so we're going to turn that around," Trump said.

In July, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced a $7 billion masterplan to overhaul Dulles over 15 years, but the administration views that timeline as too slow.

Virginia Rep. Suhas Subramanyam tells FOX 5 that the airport authority — not the president — should pilot of Dulles’ makeover.

"If the plan is to spend more federal resources on improving Dulles airport for travelers, I’m all for that, all for it, but ifts a big plan to rename Dulles airport ‘Trump Airport,’ I will fight tooth and nail against that," Subramanyam said.

What they're saying:

There have been unofficial renderings of a possible new terminal at Dulles labeled the "Donald J. Trump terminal," but for not that’s official.

The actual master plan the airport authority has calls for new concourses, a main terminal expansion, new parking, rental car facility and a fifth runway.

But the idea of putting the president’s name on Dulles gained mixed reactions from travelers.

"He just doesn't have to put his name on every building," one traveler told FOX 5.

"Yes, it’s ok. He’s the president, right?" said another.

"We don’t need to put his name on it," another flyer said. "No. Nope. Nope."

Dig deeper:

The Washington Metropolitan Airport Authority declined to comment on Wednesday.

Already, the Kennedy Center and the Institute of Peace have had President Trump’s name added to them.