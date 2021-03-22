Sunny, mild and dry Monday with highs in the mid-60s
WASHINGTON - The workweek starts off beautiful as high temperatures climb into the mid-60s with lots of sunshine Monday.
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says clouds will start to roll in on Tuesday ahead of the next disturbance that will bring scattered showers on Wednesday.
The temperatures spike on Thursday as the mid-to-upper-70's make a comeback.
A better chance for heavy rain with some isolated thunderstorms arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. It's that time of the season!
