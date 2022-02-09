Sunny, dry Wednesday with highs in the 50s

While it's another seasonably chilly morning in the 20s to low 30s, we are in for a pleasant warm-up this afternoon!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says lots of sunshine and a milder flow out of the south should boost temperatures into the low-to-mid-50s this afternoon for a hint of Spring.

We will keep the theme of chilly mornings and milder afternoons in the 50s going strong through the rest of the work week.

Enjoy the February thaw while it lasts because colder air returns Saturday night and it may come with a round of wintry mix that lingers into Sunday. Like our recent storms, any snow or rain may also pass to our south/east so stay updated as this forecast is monitored.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5