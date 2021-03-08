Sunny, dry and cool Monday; warmer temperatures on the way

Grab your jacket! Warm weather is on the way – but it won’t be here to start off your workweek!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Expect a sunny and dry Monday with cool temperatures in the 50s.

Advertisement

The warmer temperatures make their way into the D.C. region beginning Tuesday when we should see highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s through Friday. Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend.

Daylight saving time will begin at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 – so longer days are on the way!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5