Sunny, dry and breezy Monday with highs in the upper-60s

Expect a pleasant day across the D.C. region Monday with dry skies, mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the storm system that brought rain on Sunday has moved out of the area. Monday will be breezy with highs in the upper-60s.

A cooler day on Tuesday with some evening showers and scattered storms on Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s.

