Sunny, dry and breezy Monday with highs in the upper-60s
Expect a pleasant day across the D.C. region Monday with dry skies, mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the storm system that brought rain on Sunday has moved out of the area. Monday will be breezy with highs in the upper-60s.
A cooler day on Tuesday with some evening showers and scattered storms on Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Advertisement
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: