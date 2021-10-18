Expand / Collapse search

Sunny, cool and breezy Monday with highs in the 60s

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Sweater weather continues Monday with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the afternoon will be sunny, cool and breezy with wind gusts around 35 mph.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, October 18

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, October 18

Temperatures will unseasonably cool with highs the 60s which is a touch below the average of 69 degrees.

The 70s return Tuesday -- and we'll be in the mid-70s by Wednesday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5