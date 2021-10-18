Sunny, cool and breezy Monday with highs in the 60s
WASHINGTON - Sweater weather continues Monday with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the afternoon will be sunny, cool and breezy with wind gusts around 35 mph.
Temperatures will unseasonably cool with highs the 60s which is a touch below the average of 69 degrees.
The 70s return Tuesday -- and we'll be in the mid-70s by Wednesday.
