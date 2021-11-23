Sunny, cold and breezy Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s

A winter chill is in the air Tuesday so layer up as you head out! Early morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to low-30s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We will enjoy full sunshine today but you need to prepare for the wind chill as we expect blustery gusts up to 25 mph. That means wind chills are in the 20s in the morning and 30s through the afternoon. Air temperatures of 38 to 45 degrees are well below normal even without factoring in the wind.

The good news is that weather is favorable for travelers just about coast to coast. It also looks like we will enjoy a nice warming trend on Thanksgiving Day as we make a run at 60 before some scattered late night showers arrive.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5