Sunny, chilly and breezy Friday with highs in the 40s; cold but dry weekend
WASHINGTON - Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, but we will have unseasonably cool temperatures with highs only in the mid-40s.
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the gusty northwest winds will continue through Saturday making it feel even cooler.
High pressure will remain in control through the weekend which means the first weekend in March will be pretty but cool.
Temperatures return to normal on Monday, but a warming trend starts on Tuesday! Bring on the 60s!
