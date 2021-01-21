Sunny, breezy Thursday with highs in the 50s

After a brisk and blustery Inauguration Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph, we settle the winds down to an occasional gust of 15 or 20 mph today.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the sunshine in combination with a warmer wind direction from the southwest will help to boost afternoon temperatures into the low-50s, making it a lovely day to get that outdoor time in.

We keep the sunshine going through the weekend but colder air arrives by Saturday. With colder air in place, we continue to monitor the potential for rain or snow early next week. Models are not in agreement so the forecast this many days out is low confidence.

