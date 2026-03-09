Record warm on the way for DC area this week

The Brief It's starting to feel like spring in DC! Tuesday and Wednesday could reach 80 degrees, which could break records for the area. Some cold returns this weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.



If you thought closing out Sunday in the low to mid 70s was nice, just wait until you see what we have in store for the first half of the work week!

By the numbers:

Monday will see temperatures return into the low to mid 70s across the region for another beautiful day with the addition of sunny skies. Temperatures will range around 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tuesday and Wednesday are where we could break some records.

Tuesday continues to see tons of sunshine and a return of a nice southerly flow to help boost our temperatures into the upper 70s and even hit 80 degrees in Washington, D.C.

An 80-degree day on Tuesday would break the daily high temperature record of 79 degrees for March 10, which was set back in 2016. It would also be our first 80-degree day of the year, meaning that some late-season warmth is in the books.

Wednesday will be a bit harder to get back to 80 due to the increase in cloud cover as we have our next weather system moving through. However, what we lose in sunshine, we make up for in that warm southerly flow that keeps our highs in the mid to upper 70s.

If the clouds take longer to fill in, the DC area could see another 80-degree day and break yet another daily record set back in 2021.

What's next:

Make sure to get outside and enjoy the beautifully warm weather and soak up as much sun as you can before the next cold front brings us back to reality for the weekend with temperatures settling back into the upper 50s and low 60s.