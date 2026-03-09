'Door Kick Challenge' in Loudoun County could become dangerous: police

article

The Brief A new challenge is making its way around Loudoun County, and police say it could be dangerous. It's called the "Door Kick Challenge" and involves kicking or pounding on front doors. Police say the challenge could end in violence.



Police are warning residents about a dangerous challenge happening around Loudoun County, and urging parents to talk to their children.

What we know:

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple 911 calls about people kicking or pounding on front doors before running away.

It's known as the "Door Kick Challenge, "Door Punch," or "Ding Dong Ditching" — and police say it could result in criminal charges.

A photo posted by the sheriff's office shows a person wearing a helmet and goggles during an incident in Brambleton.

What they're saying:

Police say the challenge is not harmless, and is much more than just kicking a door or ringing a doorbell.

"When someone forcefully hits a door, especially late at night or while wearing a mask, homeowners have no way of knowing who is outside or what their intent may be. That uncertainty can cause a homeowner to react violently, creating a very dangerous situation for everyone involved," the sheriff's office said.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is asking parents to talk to their children about the challenge, and help them "stop a prank before someone gets hurt."

Residents are urged not to confront anyone at their door, and to call 911.