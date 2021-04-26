Sunny, breezy Monday with highs in the 60s; midweek temperatures in the 80s

Monday morning starts off mostly sunny and a bit cooler with low temperatures in the mid-30s and 40s.

The afternoon will serve lots of sunshine and will be breezy with gusts up to about 25 mph. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the mid-to-upper-60s, but not far from average.

A warming trend kicks off Tuesday temperatures as we return to the 80 degree mark. Wednesday will be even warmer and feel like summer with temperatures a couple degrees shy of 90 degree.

Next chance of rain comes late Thursday into Friday as the next cold front approaches.

