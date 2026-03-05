10 emaciated dogs rescued from 'extreme' animal cruelty in Southeast DC; 2 found dead

article

Ten dogs are now receiving emergency medical care after being rescued from what officials describe as an extreme case of animal cruelty inside a Southeast D.C. apartment.

What we know:

The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) says the Metropolitan Police Department alerted its Humane Law Enforcement team on Monday, March 2, to a case of severe animal neglect.

According to HRA, twelve dogs were discovered inside an apartment in Southeast Washington in various stages of starvation, physical injury and neglect.

Two of the dogs had already died.

The remaining ten dogs were found alone, emaciated and frightened inside the unit.

HRA said the surviving animals had been deprived of food and care for an extended period and are now receiving intensive crisis treatment.

"The dogs in this case are receiving intensive crisis care to address both their critical medical needs and the profound behavioral impact of prolonged neglect," said Lisa LaFontaine, CEO of the Humane Rescue Alliance. "They would have died if they had not been rescued by our team."

Medical and behavioral recovery

According to HRA, many of the dogs are suffering from extreme malnutrition, and several are too weak to stand.

Animal welfare officials say long-term neglect affects not only an animal’s physical condition but also its mental wellbeing.

The organization says staff will work to stabilize the dogs medically while also supporting behavioral recovery and helping them develop positive associations with people.

How the public can help

HRA says the severity of the case has placed additional strain on shelter resources.

The organization is encouraging community members to consider fostering animals currently in the shelter who are not part of this case, which would help free up space and resources for the rescued dogs.

Information about fostering and donations is available on the Humane Rescue Alliance website.