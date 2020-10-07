Sunny and warm Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees

Our streak of gorgeous October days continues with a twist today: afternoon temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the early morning hours are seasonably cool in the 50s with plenty of sunshine. A noticeable Southwest breeze will pump temperature this afternoon up to near 80 degrees.

A late night wind shift will drop Thursday back to near 70.

Advertisement

We continue to track extremely powerful Hurricane Delta as it moves across the Yucatán Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico. The Louisiana/Mississippi coastline is preparing for yet another landfall in this incredibly busy hurricane season.

We may see showers from Delta's remnants as early as Sunday continuing into Monday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5