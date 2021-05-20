Sunny and hot Thursday with temperatures possibly reaching 90 degrees

Our summer preview continues Thursday and it looks like our first heat wave of 2021 will last into the weekend. FOX 5's Sue Palka says the morning is reasonably cool and the humidity won't be too uncomfortable today as we head for the upper 80s by midafternoon.

A Code Orange air quality alert will also be in effect today. That means air pollution may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, who may want to limit outdoor time.

Friday continues the hot and sunny trend.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5