Sunny and hot Thursday with highs in the upper-80s; humidity on the rise
WASHINGTON - Plenty of sunshine Thursday with rising temperatures and highs in the upper-80s.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says it won’t be too humid today – but over the next few days – we can expect a return of the humidity that we have had a break from for the last few days.
It should stay dry across the D.C. region Thursday. A warmer day is expected Friday with scattered thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Temperatures in the 90s take over on Sunday and last through the week.
