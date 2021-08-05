Sunny and hot Thursday with highs in the upper-80s; humidity on the rise

Plenty of sunshine Thursday with rising temperatures and highs in the upper-80s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says it won’t be too humid today – but over the next few days – we can expect a return of the humidity that we have had a break from for the last few days.

It should stay dry across the D.C. region Thursday. A warmer day is expected Friday with scattered thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Temperatures in the 90s take over on Sunday and last through the week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5