Naked man suspected in Centreville burglaries, police say

Detectives are investigating a series of Centreville burglaries in which a man, fully nude during two of the incidents, is believed to have broken into several homes.

What we know:

The most recent case happened around 3:30 a.m. on March 8 in the 6300 block of Paddington Lane. Police say a victim heard footsteps in the hallway and observed the suspect, fully nude, standing in a doorway before he fled.

Detectives have connected three additional incidents in the same neighborhood, each involving an unsecured door:

March 5, 5:15 a.m. - 14800 block of Bodley Square: A victim getting ready for work saw the suspect enter a bedroom. He fled when confronted.

March 6, 5:30 a.m. - 14800 block of Leicester Court: A resident found a footprint on a trash can moved against a fence, which investigators believe was used to climb into the yard. Evidence suggested an attempted burglary.

March 7, 4:30 a.m. - 14700 block of Ealing Court: A woman awoke to her dog barking and saw the nude suspect inside before he fled.

March 8, 3:30 a.m. - 6300 block of Paddington Lane: A victim heard footsteps and saw the nude suspect standing in a doorway before he ran off.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all four incidents and are conducting targeted enforcement in the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a light or medium complexion, about 5'9" to 5'10", with an average build.

Detectives are asking residents to review home or vehicle surveillance footage for any suspicious activity between March 5 and March 8, especially during early morning hours.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these incidents, or who believes they may have been a victim, is asked to call the Sully District Station at 703‑814‑7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS (866‑411‑8477), online, or through the P3 Tips app ("Fairfax Co Crime Solvers").