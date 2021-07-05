Sunny and hot Monday with highs in the upper-80s as the heat and humidity return

The heat and humidity are about to make their return to the D.C. region following a sunny, dry and mild Fourth of July.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says expect a sunny Monday with hot temperatures in the upper-80s. The heat and humidity will increase throughout the day with heat index values over 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heat peaks on Wednesday with highs near 95 degrees. Remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa could bring rain to the area by mid-week.

