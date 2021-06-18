Sunny and hot Friday with highs in the upper-80s; late evening storm possible

It's another incredibly comfortable morning with temperatures in the mid-50s to 60s as the sun rises Friday. FOX 5's Sue Palka says as early as late morning to noon, though, you'll notice the return of the more typical mid-June warmth as temperatures quickly rise to the upper-70s to the low-80s.

It's a sunny and warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper-80s, but humidity levels stay quite low for June!

Late tonight or even overnight there could be a brief shower or rumble of thunder.

Heading into the weekend, the temperatures climb to 90 degrees, or the low-90s, and we may have to dodge some thunderstorms as the humidity climbs and the atmosphere is a bit more unstable.

The better chance for scattered storms is Saturday afternoon into the evening, but we can't rule out a rumble of thunder on Father's Day especially south of D.C.

Hope all the Dads in the region like to celebrate in the heat as Sunday is also the summer solstice!

