Virginia circuit court invalidates redistricting amendment, blocks certification

The Brief A Virginia circuit court has invalidated Tuesday’s special election on a constitutional amendment and redistricting plan. As a result, the court action halted certification of the election results and blocked immediate changes to the state’s congressional maps. Attorney General Jay Jones said his office will promptly appeal the ruling.



A Virginia circuit court has invalidated Tuesday’s special election on a constitutional amendment and redistricting plan, halting certification and blocking immediate changes to congressional maps.

The ruling was issued by Tazewell County Circuit Court Chief Judge Jack C. Hurley Jr., who found the entire amendment process unconstitutional and declared it invalid "from the start," in the order.

What they're saying:

In his written order, Hurley concluded that required procedural steps under the Virginia Constitution were not properly followed before lawmakers placed the measure on the ballot, making the referendum legally defective.

Hurley also wrote that the ballot language given to voters was misleading and failed constitutional standards for clarity. He specifically pointed to wording that suggested the amendment would "restore fairness," writing that it could improperly influence voters by implying that opposing the measure would be unjust. That defect, the court ruled, independently violated constitutional requirements for ballot presentation.

People cast their votes at the Whitman Middle School polling location in Alexandria, VA on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Per the ruling, the court issued a permanent injunction preventing the State Board of Elections and other officials from certifying the election results or taking any action to implement the proposed redistricting plan.

The ruling effectively preserves Virginia’s existing congressional district map while litigation continues.

The case was brought by the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and GOP lawmakers, who argued in court filings that Democrats advanced the amendment through unconstitutional procedures and misled voters in violation of state law.

What's next:

"My office will immediately file an appeal in the Court of Appeals," Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said in a statement. "As I said last night, Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the people’s vote. We look forward to defending the outcome of last night's election in court."