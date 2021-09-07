Sunny and dry Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s

Open up the windows and enjoy a beautiful September Tuesday!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Matthew Cappucci says we can expect a dry day with temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

Expect a slightly warmer Wednesday with the chance for some scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. A beautiful weekend waits ahead with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Only 15 days left until the start of fall!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5