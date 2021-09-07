Sunny and dry Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s
WASHINGTON - Open up the windows and enjoy a beautiful September Tuesday!
FOX 5’s Matthew Cappucci says we can expect a dry day with temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.
Expect a slightly warmer Wednesday with the chance for some scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. A beautiful weekend waits ahead with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Only 15 days left until the start of fall!
