Sunny and cool Thursday with temperatures in the mid-50s

Brrr! it is a cold April morning as most places dropped into the 30s overnight prompting freeze warnings for the Blue Ridge.

Plenty of sunshine Thursday will help take some of that chill away, although we likely won’t get much warmer than the low to mid 50s through the afternoon. That’s about 10 degrees colder than average for mid-April. FOX 5’s Sue Palka says it’s also a breezy day with winds from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph adding some chill to the day.

Skies remain clear and temperatures will be heading once again for the low and mid-30s overnight. With a freeze looming again to the north and west -- you’ll want to protect any sensitive plants.

