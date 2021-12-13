Sunny and calm Monday with highs in the 50s
WASHINGTON - The weather is going to be quiet and mild over the next couple of days.
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says we're expecting mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-50s for Monday and Tuesday.
High-pressure is in control for the next several days.
The 60s will make a comeback on Thursday. Our next chance of rain doesn't come until the end of the week. Winter starts in 8 days!
