Summerlike temperatures in the mid-90s Friday; record heat possible over weekend
WASHINGTON - The first 90-degree day of the season is expected Friday as hot, summerlike temperatures make their way into the D.C. region.
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we'll have temperatures in the 60s during the morning hours – so get that bike ride and walk in early. Also keep an eye out for a possible shower to the west throughout the morning hours.
Temperatures warm up into the mid-90s by the afternoon.
Record heat sets in this weekend with highs near 96 degrees Saturday and 93 degrees Sunday with chances for scattered showers and storms both day.
