Summerlike feel Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s

If you enjoyed Tuesday's summer preview, you're going to love Wednesday's forecast!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s under partly sunny skies.

The southwest breeze pumps our afternoon temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s which could close in on record high temperatures in the region.

There is an isolated risk for a late day shower or storm, but the better chance for scattered showers is on Thursday as a frontal boundary approaches.

Temperatures remain in the 80s on Thursday, then drop closer to average on Friday and Saturday after the frontal boundary crosses through.

