Summer like temperatures move into the DC area Saturday; cooler weather expected next week

Get your Summer clothes ready! Another warm front is moving through the D.C. region this weekend bringing with it Summer like temperatures.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day. The warm front is expected to bring with it some clouds, so expect for parts of the day to be overcast. A couple of showers or sprinkles will be possible, mostly in our northern suburbs, but they will be few and far between and most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures Saturday are expected to hit the mid-70s.

We will continue to enjoy a Summer like blast of weather on Sunday. High temperatures will soar into the 80s and the region will see plenty of sunshine. We can also expect to feel some humidity throughout the day Sunday.

The heat and humidity will hang around Monday as temperatures are expected to be in the 70s. A frontal passage on Tuesday will create some severe weather potential for the area.

The Spring rollercoaster continues the second half of next week as temperatures are expected to drop back into the 50s and 60s.