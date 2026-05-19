Summer heat breaks as cooler, wetter pattern moves in ahead of Memorial Day

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The Brief A cold front will bring a significant shift in weather conditions across the D.C. region heading into Memorial Day weekend. A cold front moving into the region Wednesday will bring changes, including the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday and Friday will feel significantly different, with highs only in the 50s and 60s as cooler air filters in from the north.



A cold front will bring a significant shift in weather conditions across the D.C. region heading into Memorial Day weekend, ending an early-season heat wave and ushering in cooler, wetter conditions.

Record-breaking heat

The D.C. area continued to see extreme heat this week, with record highs broken on Tuesday.

By the numbers:

Washington, D.C. reached 97 degrees, breaking a record that had stood since 1997. It also marked the earliest date on record that the city has reached 97 degrees. Dulles Airport also recorded its second straight day of record-breaking heat.

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The heat wave has been driven by a strong early-season ridge over the southeastern United States and a Bermuda High, creating one of the most intense early-season heat events in recent history.

After a high of 93 degrees on Monday, temperatures climbed even higher Tuesday.

Pattern shift begins Wednesday

A cold front moving into the region Wednesday will bring changes, including the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. While widespread severe weather is not expected, isolated stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

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The combination of heat and humidity could also lead to difficult conditions during the evening commute, with reduced visibility in heavier rain.

Cooler, unsettled holiday weekend

Behind the front, a much cooler and wetter pattern will settle in for the holiday weekend.

What's next:

Thursday and Friday will feel significantly different, with highs only in the 50s and 60s as cooler air filters in from the north. Cloud cover and periods of rain are expected to dominate as a stalled frontal boundary remains nearby.

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Saturday is expected to stay cool and damp, with highs in the lower to mid-60s and limited sunshine. Sunday may see a slight improvement if the boundary shifts northward, potentially allowing temperatures to reach the lower 70s, though scattered showers remain possible.

Memorial Day Monday currently looks like the best chance for improvement. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s with a better mix of clouds and sunshine, though conditions will still depend on how quickly the boundary lifts out of the region.

Warmer weather returns next week

Beyond the holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to gradually warm again.

While the extreme heat of this week is not expected to return soon, highs in the 80s could make a comeback during the second half of next week.