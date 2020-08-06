Storms return Thursday; Flash Flood Watch in place for much of DC region

Thunderstorms and flooding concerns have returned to the D.C. region Thursday.

Fast moving storms passed through the area during the early morning hours bringing a period of heavy downpours and slowing morning traffic.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says xpect a dry period from the late morning to the early afternoon hours Thursday before another round of heavy storms returns into the evening. Flash Flood Watch for most of the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metro areas through Thursday evening.

Warm and humid temperatures in the low-80s Thursday and Friday before slightly warming up over the weekend.

