Spring like temperatures hang around DC region Saturday; cooldown on the way for Easter

Warm temperatures will hang around the D.C. area Saturday before scattered showers and a cold front bring cooler temperatures for Easter Sunday.

The first half of Saturday will be pleasant outside with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures during the day will be in the mid 70s.

A strong cold front will then push through the D.C. region Saturday evening bringing it with it a breeze and scattered showers. The showers will only impact parts of the D.C. region and Saturday evening will not be a washout for those impacted areas.

Temperatures will tumble overnight Saturday into the 40s, setting up a much cooler Sunday.

High temperatures Sunday will only reach the 50s, but it will be a dry day.

Monday will get off to a chilly start and temperatures will not rise much with highs expected in the 50s. Rain showers are possible Monday afternoon.

The cooler temperatures will stick around for most of next week, before a warming pattern will kick up temperatures in the second half of the week.

