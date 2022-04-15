Spring-like temperatures expected through Friday, Easter weekend

It's just about the perfect spring day! Chilly to start, but light winds and sunshine will warm us nicely into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

The first half of Saturday looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds, with temps again in the 70s. A strong cold front will push through in the afternoon though, kicking up a breeze and scattering some showers around into the evening hours. Expect temperatures to tumble overnight.

Sunday is nice looking, but chilly feeling. Should be dry for the bunny, but cooler temps settle in for the early week period.

Next week starts chilly with the possibility of some rain second half of the day on Monday. Cool through midweek, but temps will be moderate by later in the week.

