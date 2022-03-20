Spring arrives Sunday with cooler temperatures

The first day of Spring is bringing the D.C. region some perfect weather to get outside and enjoy the cherry blossoms!

Sunday will start with sunshine, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. It will be a mostly dry day for the region, but some areas could see rain sprinkles in the afternoon.

High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be much cooler than Saturday’s record high of 76 degrees at Dulles.

High winds are also in the forecast for the D.C. region, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible later Sunday afternoon.

Sunday also marks the beginning of Spring, with the season officially starting at 11:33 a.m.

Sunday night will be much cooler, with low temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are in store for the first full day of spring on Monday.

