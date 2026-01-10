Woman killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway in Springfield
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down part of Fairfax County Parkway in Springfield after a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we know:
According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to a fatal crash at Fairfax County Parkway and Huntsman Boulevard in Springfield.
Police said the driver, an adult female, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other details about the crash or additional vehicles involved were immediately released.
Southbound Fairfax County Parkway remains closed as officers investigate.
What's next:
Crash reconstruction detectives are responding to the scene to determine the cause of the crash. Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes while the investigation continues.
The Source: This article is based on information shared by Fairfax County Police.