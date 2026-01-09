Human remains found in DC park

article

During construction at Volta Park this summer, crews uncovered human remains. Now, residents are concerned about how the area will be secured.

What we know:

During renovation work at Volta Park in Georgetown this past summer, work stopped abruptly in August when crews uncovered human remains.

According to MPD, the remains of human bones were collected and submitted to D.C. archaeology in August.

Residents wrote last week to local blog Popville, concerned that there were human remains visible to the public.

"They have been left exposed for months, through rain and snow, and I have even seen dogs running over them. There are no tarps or coverings on the piles at all," wrote the resident to Popville.

As of Thursday, the remains had been covered with a tarp and marked with yellow flags.

"DPR is working closely with the City Archaeologist and our contracted archaeologist to move forward with an approved plan to respectfully reinter disarticulated human remains discovered at Volta Park. The site has been further secured. DPR anticipates completing drainage work by the end of winter, with field restoration underway for a spring reopening once the grass is established," said the DC Department of Parks and Recreation in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Volta Park is on the grounds of a known burial site that had been used as a cemetery in the past, known as the Presbyterian Burying Ground.