Maryland woman wrongfully detained by ICE reunited with her family, attorneys say

The Brief A Maryland woman who was wrongfully detained by ICE has been reunited with her family, attorneys say. Dulce Consuelo Diaz Morales' case went viral in December after her attorneys took to social media alleging that she was detained despite being a legal U.S. citizen. It's not immediately clear why she was released on Wednesday, or if she will continue to face legal action from ICE.



Attorneys for a Silver Spring woman who was wrongfully detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in December say she has been reunited with her family.

Dulce Consuelo Diaz Morales' case went viral in December after her attorneys took to social media alleging that she was taken into custody by ICE despite being an American citizen born in Maryland.

The story was viewed millions of times online and sparked outrage across the nation.

Statement from attorneys:

"I can confirm that she reunited with family late tonight, thanks to the assistance of members of the legal team. All of her cases remain in active litigation," Sanabria & Associates tells FOX 5.

Her attorneys have consistently said they have indisputable proof she is in the country legally.

In a news conference following Diaz Morales' detainment, her lawyers stated that she has a watermarked birth certificate indicating she was born in a Laurel, Md., hospital that serves as confirmation of her citizenship, along with signed affidavits from witnesses, among other documents.

The backstory:

On Dec. 14, Diaz Morales and her sister were leaving a Baltimore Taco Bell last month when they were stopped by ICE.

She was taken into custody, and her family was unable to see her for weeks. Her attorneys also noted that they were unable to talk to her for days, and noted their frustration with the lack of access to their client.

"We have not been given any information as to why she was detained or why she has continued to be held, despite prima facie evidence proving otherwise," attorney Victoria Slatten said following the detainment.

The other side:

In a statement provided to FOX 5, ICE directly contradicted the family and attorney's assertions about Diaz Morales's citizenship and access to attorneys.

"Dulce Consuelo Madrigal Diaz is NOT a U.S. citizen—she is an illegal alien from Mexico. She did NOT provide a U.S. birth certificate or any evidence in support of her claim that she is a U.S. citizen.

On December 14, 2025, ICE arrest Dulce Consuelo Madrigal Diaz, an illegal alien from Mexico, in Baltimore, Maryland. On October 20, 2023, when CBP encountered her near Lukeville, Arizona, Madrigal-Diaz claimed she was a citizen of Mexico and was born on October 18, 2003.

Her case is being adjudicated and she is receiving full due process. Any allegation that ICE does not allow detainees to contact legal assistance is FALSE. All detainees have access to phones to communicate with lawyers."

It's not immediately clear why she was released on Wednesday, or if she will continue to face legal action from ICE.

Check back for updates on this developing story.