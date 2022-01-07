Snow moving out; chilly, breezy Friday with highs in the 30s

Our second storm of the work week has dropped a fresh coating of lighter, drier snow overnight which won't be melting today.

Please check road conditions before venturing out Friday morning, as even a small accumulation of snow can have significant impacts on travel.

You'll also want your warmest coat because it's going to be mighty cold today. Temperatures will only top out in the 20s to low 30s, but northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph will deliver bitter wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures remain in the teens overnight leading into a cold but sunny Saturday.

