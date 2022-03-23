Showers, downpours Wednesday with warm temperatures in the 60s

Lots of clouds around this morning but rain is moving in later today so grab the rain gear before heading out.

Rain looks likely through the afternoon and as a result temperatures will be cooler in the mid-50s to the low 60s. Winds may be a bit blustery out of the east, and a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out especially through Southern Maryland and Central Virginia.

Showers may linger into Thursday morning before ending. Despite lingering clouds, Thursday should be warmer with high temperatures near 70.

