Showers Tuesday with cool temperatures in the 50s

Grab the rain gear as you head out Tuesday! You won't need it all day, says FOX 5 Sue Palka, as periods of rain and drizzle moved in overnight with some areas seeing fog.

Measurable rain continues through the morning commute so plan a bit of extra time. But afterward, showers are more hit and miss.

Clouds, patchy drizzle and fog linger through the afternoon and evening making for a dreary Tuesday overall. It's not quite as mild as Monday with temperatures climbing to 50 degrees or a bit above.

Heading into the evening and overnight we remain in the 40s and areas of drizzle and fog linger.

