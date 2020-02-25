Showers Tuesday with cool temperatures in the 50s
WASHINGTON - Grab the rain gear as you head out Tuesday! You won't need it all day, says FOX 5 Sue Palka, as periods of rain and drizzle moved in overnight with some areas seeing fog.
Measurable rain continues through the morning commute so plan a bit of extra time. But afterward, showers are more hit and miss.
Clouds, patchy drizzle and fog linger through the afternoon and evening making for a dreary Tuesday overall. It's not quite as mild as Monday with temperatures climbing to 50 degrees or a bit above.
Heading into the evening and overnight we remain in the 40s and areas of drizzle and fog linger.
