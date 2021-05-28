Showers and thunderstorms Friday; cool and cloudy Memorial Day weekend ahead

The Memorial Day Weekend is here and we remember and honor those who died in service to our country.

It also is often considered the "unofficial start" of the summer season as pools open in the area and others head to the beaches.

Unfortunately, the weather for much of the weekend won't feel very summer-like locally or at the mid-Atlantic beaches but Memorial Day itself looks pretty terrific in the DMV.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we can expect some light rain this morning and some thunderstorms later today to kick off the weekend. A few of the storms may be severe especially across Central Virginia and Southern Maryland where conditions may favor stronger storms. After the storms, periods of soaking rain continue overnight into a chilly Saturday in the upper 50s so it may be tough to get those backyard cookouts in on Saturday.

Sunday is cloudy and quite cool in the low 60s with scattered light showers still possible.

That means the sun and comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s will be a welcome sight on Memorial Day. A good time to reflect with gratitude on the ultimate sacrifice so many have made for our country.

