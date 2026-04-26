Tour bus carrying 40 passengers flips on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

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The Brief A tour bus overturned on Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Sunday morning. About 40 passengers were onboard at the time. One passenger is being treated for life-threatening injuries.



Emergency crews responded to the scene of a tour bus crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Sunday morning.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police say the bus overturned south of Route 198 around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

It was carrying about 40 passengers at the time. One passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes were closed as crews cleared the scene, but have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to say what may have caused the crash. The identity and age of the injured passenger has also not been released.

It is also unknown where the bus was headed, and who was onboard at the time of the crash.