Maryland confirms 2 more measles cases in Baltimore area

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The Brief Maryland health officials confirmed two more cases of measles in Baltimore-area residents. Both people had recently traveled to another part of the country with confirmed measles cases. Health officials said there's no known connection between these cases and another case announced earlier this week.



Maryland health officials announced two more confirmed cases of measles Friday night, and are warning those who may have been exposed to monitor for symptoms.

Maryland measles cases

What we know:

The Maryland Department of Health announced the cases in the Baltimore metro area. Both people had recently traveled to another part of the U.S. with other active measles cases.

Officials warned of possible exposure between April 12 and April 20 in the areas of Pasadena, Annapolis, Glen Burnie and more.

Why you should care:

Anyone who visited these locations at these times may have been exposed to measles:

Giant Foods Pasadena: 4315 Mountain Road, Pasadena April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bean Rush Cafe: 1121A Annapolis St., AnnapolisApril 14 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

April 14 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

2062 Generals Highway, AnnapolisApril 15 from 1-4:30p.m.

April 15 from 1-4:30p.m.

Whole Foods Annapolis: 200 Harker Place, AnnapolisApril 15 from 3:30-6:15 p.m.

April 15 from 3:30-6:15 p.m.

181 Harry S. Truman Parkway, AnnapolisApril 20 from 4-7 p.m.

April 20 from 4-7 p.m.

Arnold Professional Building: 1521 Ritchie HighwayArnold on April 15 from 1-3:40 p.m.

Arnold on April 15 from 1-3:40 p.m.

Arnold Professional Center: 1509 Ritchie Highway, ArnoldApril 16 from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.April 20 from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

April 16 from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

April 20 from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Oakwood Professional Building: 7845 Oakwood Road, Glen BurnieApril 14 from 4–7:15 p.m.April 15 from 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m.April 20 from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

April 14 from 4–7:15 p.m.

April 15 from 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

April 20 from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Baltimore Washington Medical Center Emergency Department: 301 Hospital Drive, Glen BurnieApril 20 from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

April 20 from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Patient First Pasadena: 8105 Ritchie Highway, PasadenaApril 21 from 11:45 a.m.–3 p.m.

April 21 from 11:45 a.m.–3 p.m.

RELATED: Maryland reports first measles case of 2026, issues exposure warning

What to do if you think you've been exposed to measles

Dig deeper:

Health officials say if you think you might have been exposed to measles, first find out if you've been vaccinated, or had measles before. Anyone who has had two doses of a measles vaccine, and those born before 1957 are "generally considered protected."

Anyone who was at the locations believed recently exposed to measles should monitor themselves for symptoms for the next three weeks. If you start to develop a fever or other measles symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider before going to an emergency room, to figure out what the best next steps are.

Measles symptoms

Maryland health officials say some of the earliest symptoms of measles include a fever of more than 101 degrees Farenheit, a runny nose, a cough and red, watery eyes. After that, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Other Maryland measles case

What we don't know:

Earlier this week, officials confirmed the first case of measles in Maryland this year in another Baltimore-area resident, but said that there is no known connection between the first case and these most recent two.

Officials said they haven't yet found the source of the two most recent measles cases.