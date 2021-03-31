Showers and storms Wednesday with mild temperatures in the 60s

Grab the rain gear as you head out this morning. It looks like we're in for a soaking rainfall across the area that may last into Thursday morning.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Showers will be moving in from west to east through the morning and should reach the Interstate-95 corridor by late morning to early afternoon. It will still be mild in the mid-to-upper 60s, and we will be keeping an eye on southern zones for a few thunderstorms with gusty winds.

A potent cold front pushes through tonight and temperatures will begin to dramatically drop. This could lead to rain changing to snow in mountain locations and we can't rule out a few wet snowflakes in northwest zones by Thursday morning. Winds will also become gusty tonight through Thursday.

It will feel like an April Fools' Day prank on Thursday as we get ready for a much colder day in the 40s!

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5