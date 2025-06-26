Severe thunderstorm watch issued for D.C. area
WASHINGTON - Thunderstorms are expected to hit the D.C. area Thursday evening, with the potential for damaging winds.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 10:00 p.m. in the following areas:
- Prince William County
- Stafford County
- City of Manassas
- Fairfax County
- City of Fredericksburg
- City of Fairfax
- Fauquier County
- City of Alexandria
- Arlington County
- Montgomery County
- Anne Arundel County
- Carroll County
- Prince Georges County
- Charles County
- Frederick County
- District of Columbia