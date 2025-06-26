Expand / Collapse search

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for D.C. area

Published  June 26, 2025 4:34pm EDT
Severe Weather
The D.C. region is in for some more storms Thursday evening before calming down overnight.

WASHINGTON - Thunderstorms are expected to hit the D.C. area Thursday evening, with the potential for damaging winds. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 10:00 p.m. in the following areas: 

  • Prince William County
  • Stafford County
  • City of Manassas
  • Fairfax County
  • City of Fredericksburg
  • City of Fairfax
  • Fauquier County
  • City of Alexandria
  • Arlington County
  • Montgomery County
  • Anne Arundel County
  • Carroll County
  • Prince Georges County
  • Charles County
  • Frederick County
  • District of Columbia
