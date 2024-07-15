Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of DC, Maryland, Virginia

The D.C. area is under severe thunderstorm warnings Monday night as a strong storm with a history of damaging winds is heading to the area.

Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Baltimore County and Carroll County in Maryland are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:00 p.m. D.C., Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties all also have Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that expire at 6:00 p.m.

FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas says to expect gusty winds as these storms move through the D.C. region. Some pea-sized hail was also seen in the area.