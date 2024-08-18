Expand / Collapse search

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of DMV through Sunday night

Published  August 18, 2024 4:23pm EDT
It's been a clear, sunny morning but storms are moving into the DMV Sunday evening. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has your full forecast.

WASHINGTON - There’s a chance for severe weather Sunday. 

The main threat will be gusty wins small hail and isolated flooding. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening. 

Thunderstorms may be capable of producing rainfall amounts between one to two inches an hour. There is also a flood watch in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. 

Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers creeks and low lying areas. 

