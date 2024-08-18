Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of DMV through Sunday night
WASHINGTON - There’s a chance for severe weather Sunday.
The main threat will be gusty wins small hail and isolated flooding. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening.
Thunderstorms may be capable of producing rainfall amounts between one to two inches an hour. There is also a flood watch in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers creeks and low lying areas.
