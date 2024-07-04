Seeing July 4th fireworks? Your hourly weather forecast for DC, Maryland and Virginia

It's almost time for 4th of July fireworks to light up the skies in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia but will the rain and storms hold up?

Here's what you need to know about the weather forecast in the D.C. area tonight and this weekend:

DC Weather

Expect July 4 to be extremely hot and humid, with temperatures in the 90s that could feel like the lower 100s. A heat advisory is in effect from 12:00 PM EDT until 08:00 p.m.

Most of the day will be dry, according to FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas, but there is a chance for some late-day storms that could affect any fireworks plans. Storms could be severe, thanks to the heat and humidity.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an increasing likelihood of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. Some of these storms may produce strong, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Weather this weekend

Friday

Another partly cloudy day with very high heat and humidity. Highs in the middle to upper 90s, but feeling like the lower 100s. Heat advisories may be possible. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon hours because of the heat and humidity. A few could be severe.

Friday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm with a low around 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 45% around 5 p.m.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 36%.

Saturday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

DC, Maryland and Virginia fireworks near me

For a full guide to 4th of July Fireworks, as well as local shows in the DMV – click HERE.