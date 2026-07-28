Public invited to help name redevelopment of former Six Flags site

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The Brief The former Six Flags America property in Prince George’s County needs a new name. The public can choose from five proposed options or submit another idea. The 515-acre site is being planned as a destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, business and public space.



The public is being asked to help choose a new name for the massive redevelopment planned at the former Six Flags America property.

Voting opened Tuesday for the 515-acre Central Avenue site, which developers envision as a mixed-use destination featuring entertainment, restaurants, shopping, businesses, medical and educational facilities, and public open space.

What are the proposed names?

Community members can vote for one of five proposed names:

The Ascend at Central Avenue: Intended to represent growth, progress and opportunity.

The Gathering: Designed to reflect a welcoming place where people can live, work, shop, eat and spend time together.

The Foundry at Central: Refers to a place where ideas, businesses and communities are shaped into something lasting.

The Axis at Central Avenue: Represents a central point where people, businesses and opportunities meet.

The Nexus at Central Avenue: Reflects the convergence of community, commerce, culture and innovation.

Voters can also share their own naming ideas through the online survey.

How to vote

Voting is available through the Central Avenue redevelopment project website.

Developers say the naming survey takes about one minute to complete, and community feedback will help guide the final selection. The project’s broader community survey also remains open.

What is planned for the former Six Flags site?

The project remains in its early planning stages, and final designs and tenants have not yet been announced.

Current concepts include entertainment venues, restaurants, stores, commercial space, medical and wellness facilities, educational programming and publicly accessible natural areas.

Developers said specific partners and tenants will be announced as agreements are finalized.

Who is developing the property?

The redevelopment is being led by TPA Group and 35V, the investment firm co-founded by Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman.

The joint venture was selected to acquire and redevelop the former amusement park property along Central Avenue.