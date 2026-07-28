Montgomery County Public Schools to enforce bell to bell cellphone ban this fall

The Brief MCPS will require students to keep phones put away from the first bell until the last. The new rules take effect August 25 and apply to every grade level. Pilot programs showed fewer disruptions and improved student engagement.



Montgomery County Public Schools is preparing for one of its biggest changes to student life in years with a bell‑to‑bell ban on cellphone use for all students.

Starting this fall, MCPS will expand its restrictions to require students at every grade level, including high school, to keep their phones put away from the first bell until the last.

What we know:

It’s a major shift for high schoolers, who have long been allowed to use their devices during lunch and between classes. Beginning this school year, those phones will have to stay out of sight for the entire day.

The new policy takes effect August 25. District leaders say the goal is to create a more focused learning environment with fewer classroom distractions.

Under the rules, students must keep cell phones, smartwatches and other personal mobile devices put away throughout the school day, including lunch and class changes, with limited exceptions.

MCPS says the decision follows pilot programs that showed fewer disruptions and improved student engagement. The change also aligns with a new Maryland law requiring all school systems to adopt policies limiting student cellphone use during the school day.

Some students have raised concerns about not being able to reach family during the day, but the district says enforcement will emphasize conversations with students and parents rather than immediate punishment.

School officials are still finalizing how phones will be stored, with options that may include classroom holders or locked pouches. Families will receive the updated Student Code of Conduct and final cellphone regulations in August, ahead of the first day of school.