Rush-hour stabbing in Northwest DC leaves man injured

The Brief A man was injured in a stabbing Monday around rush-hour in Northwest D.C. The stabbing was reported near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Chevy Chase Parkway Northwest. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment as the investigation prompted traffic delays.



A stabbing in Northwest D.C. around rush-hour left a man injured, and neighbors stunned Monday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to a scene at Connecticut Avenue and Chevy Chase Parkway Northwest around 5:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds. First responders confirmed that the man was conscious and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation created disruptions during the evening commute as police stretched yellow crime scene tape across two blocks of Connecticut Avenue, from Huntington Street to Jenifer Street.

Officers parked along the corridor with flashing lights and took photographic evidence at nearby intersections as passing drivers slowed down to navigate around the active scene.

What they're saying:

Neighbors expressed shock over the violent outbreak in what many consider a quiet area.

"This is a pretty safe area; this [is] the first time it’s happened," one bystander noted.

Police have not yet shared details about the condition of the victim or a description of the suspect involved in the attack.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the stabbing to contact detectives at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.