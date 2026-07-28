Maryland man faces attempted murder, arson charges after house fire investigation, officials say

The Brief Carmelo Latorre was arrested after a July 21 fire on Aster Drive. Investigators say the house fire was intentionally set by Latorre. He faces attempted murder and arson charges in an active case.



A Maryland man is facing attempted murder and arson charges after a house fire investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Carmelo Latorre, 64, of Glen Burnie, was arrested on Saturday, July 25 and faces attempted first and second degree murder and first and second degree arson charges after a July 21 fire in the 1200 block of Aster Drive.

Officials say investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by Latorre.

This case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators online.

Carmelo Latorre (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.



